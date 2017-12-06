Distracted drivers cause multiple accidents on I-5

Jackson County, Ore — An accident on I5 causes a chain reaction that sends one person to the hospital.
Oregon State Police say a distracted driver collided with another vehicle on the highway while south-bound near mile post 21, slowing traffic.
A second crash near mile post 22 involving 3 vehicles sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
A third crash, also caused by a distracted driver, took place near mile post 23, involving 4 vehicles.
“This all is because of the first crash at 21, and the two other crashes because people weren’t paying attention to what was ahead of them,” said Sgt. Jeff Proulx with OSP.
Police say an accident earlier in the day on the Medford viaduct was not related and may have been caused by icy conditions.