Disturbing video shows attack inside Hidden Valley High School in Grants Pass

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers (Update: Video references three students. The article has been updated to reflect “multiple” until an official number has been released)

GRANTS PASS, Ore — School officials are looking into a violent attack on a high school student at Hidden Valley High School.

The video, shared with NBC5, appears to show multiple students punching and kicking another female student on Thursday. The students have been blurred out in the video, to protect their identity as they are likely minors.

It’s currently unclear as to what lead up to the incident, as the short clip is the only evidence of the attack provided to NBC5. Current and former students said they are aware of the video, which has surfaced on social media, and claimed it happened in the girls’ locker room.

There’s currently no word yet on the condition of the person attacked, or the extent of the injuries suffered.

Hidden Valley High School did not immediately respond to our request for comment. In an email statement, the Three Rivers School District said, “Staff at Hidden Valley were immediately aware of an incident on Thursday and all appropriate steps are being taken.”

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as they emerge.