Disturbing video shows attack inside Hidden Valley High School in Grants Pass

Anthony Carter
Posted by by Anthony Carter November 19, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 19, 2021

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers (Update: Video references three students. The article has been updated to reflect “multiple” until an official number has been released) 

GRANTS PASS, Ore — School officials are looking into a violent attack on a high school student at Hidden Valley High School.

The video, shared with NBC5,  appears to show multiple students punching and kicking another female student on Thursday.  The students have been blurred out in the video, to protect their identity as they are likely minors.

It’s currently unclear as to what lead up to the incident, as the short clip is the only evidence of the attack provided to NBC5.  Current and former students said they are aware of the video, which has surfaced on social media, and claimed it happened in the girls’ locker room.

There’s currently no word yet on the condition of the person attacked, or the extent of the injuries suffered.

Hidden Valley High School did not immediately respond to our request for comment. In an email statement, the Three Rivers School District said, “Staff at Hidden Valley were immediately aware of an incident on Thursday and all appropriate steps are being taken.”

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as they emerge.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]