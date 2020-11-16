Home
DMV adding 200,000 online appointments

MEDFORD, Ore. — The DMV is encouraging customers to schedule appointments online.

It just opened 200,000 new slots into January and February.

This is in anticipation of an increased demand after the “driver licenses for all” bill passed the legislature.

The bill passed last year and removes the requirement for people to prove legal residence when applying for a standard Oregon driver license, permit or ID card.

If you don’t have internet access, call the DMV’s customer service line at 503.945.5000.

