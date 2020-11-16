DMV adding 200,000 online appointments

MEDFORD, Ore. — The DMV is encouraging customers to schedule appointments online.
It just opened 200,000 new slots into January and February.
This is in anticipation of an increased demand after the “driver licenses for all” bill passed the legislature.
The bill passed last year and removes the requirement for people to prove legal residence when applying for a standard Oregon driver license, permit or ID card.
If you don’t have internet access, call the DMV’s customer service line at 503.945.5000.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.