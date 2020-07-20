Home
Dog adopted after 3 years in shelter

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. — An update to a story we first reported two weeks ago. The dog named Lucky, who spent three years of his life in a shelter has been adopted.

The 4-year-old dog spent the majority of his life in a Del Norte County shelter. The shelter said his new owners drove over  eight hours to meet Lucky with a trunk full of toys and a heart full of love.

Lucky is blind in one eye and the shelter says he’s one big love bug. The shelter says if you had your eye on Lucky, there’s still more dogs to be adopted.

