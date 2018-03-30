Dog, chickens rescued from burning Grants Pass home

Courtesy: Grants Pass Department of Public Safety
Grants Pass, Ore. — Fire crews with the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety were able to rescue a dog and four chickens from a heavily involved structure fire Friday night.
Officials say the one person inside was able to make it out of the house on their own before crews arrived.
The fire was called in just after 10 p.m. on the 1800-block of Nebraska Avenue. When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in less than 15 minutes, but the house suffered significant damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting the resident with temporary housing and other necessities. The dog’s condition has not been released.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: