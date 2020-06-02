Dog parks and tennis courts open up in Grants Pass

The information coordinator for the city says all city dog parks and tennis courts are open with social distancing guidelines in place.
Basketball courts and playgrounds will stay closed to the public for now.
“We are abiding by the state mandated restrictions from Oregon Health Authority and we are anticipating we will receive new directions from them by the end of this week,” said Steven Sabel.
Sabel says the parks and recreation department has put up new signs at all the parks to explain the rules that people need to follow.
