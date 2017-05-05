Dogs die in hot car in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County 911 got a call shortly before six Wednesday afternoon that two dogs had perished in a car behind the Klamath Tribute Center.
“Our officers responded to the scene along with members of the Sheriff’s Department,” said Jim Nielsen of Klamath County Animal Control “And when they arrived they found two deceased dogs in a vehicle.”
Officers say it appears the dogs had tried to escape from the car.
“One dog was a border collie mix, the other dog was a rottweiler mix,” added Nielsen. “With the border collie actually being adopted in 2016 from the Klamath Humane Society.”
The owner’s name hasn’t been released, they’ve been charged with first and second degree animal neglect for each dog.
“I can’t release any names or locations,” said Nielsen. “But some citations have been issued. And we are also working with the District Attorney looking at some other things.”
Temperatures in Klamath Falls were around 80 degrees Wednesday.
Officer Nielsen notes that’s hot enough to be a problem. “It is never a good idea to take your dogs and leave them in a car, especially when it’s warm temperatures – because this is the worst case scenario that could happen.”
The dogs were taken to a local veterinarian for autopsies.
Final reports will be given to the District Attorney’s Office for review.