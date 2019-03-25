Dogs show off their skills at dog agility competition

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Dogs of all shapes and sizes gathered at the Jackson County Expo all weekend long to compete in the dog agility trials. Hosted by Rogue Canine Agility Club, more than 120 dogs and their owners came from all over Oregon, California, Washington, and Nevada to compete.
The agility trials have classifications for dogs of different sizes and experience levels. Dogs compete by racing through a complicated course, led by their owners. The courses feature tunnels, jumps, weave poles and more.
“It’s always a good challenge to learn how to teach the dogs how to do all these different obstacles and when it all comes together, it’s just amazing,” said dog agility trainer, Marlene Jurkovich.
While there is no prize money, competitors do receive titles for accomplishments and if qualified, they move on to a national competition.
Purebred dogs and mixed breed dogs were eligible to compete. If you missed this event, there will be another dog agility event at the Jackson County Expo from April 5-7.
