Double homicide suspect sought by Jackson County authorities

WIMER, Ore. — A shooting investigation is now a double-homicide investigation, with a suspect still on the loose.
The Jackson County Sheriff said just before 4:00 p.m on November 11, a witness told deputies he and two other men went to a property in the 15000 block of East Evans Creek Road to get an item from 35-year-old Joshua Robert Miller.
According to the witness, shortly after they arrived at the property, Miller shot two of the men and the witness fled to call police.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the two men were gone, along with Miller and his Polaris side-by-side ATV.
The next day, the bodies of two men were found near trees above the property about a half-mile from where the shooting took place. The ATV was found about 150 yards away.
The area was searched extensively for Miller, but he’s still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.
The names of the victims will be released once family members have been notified.