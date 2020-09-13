Douglas Co. reduces evacuation order for parts of Idleyld Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reduced the Level 3 evacuation orders for parts of Idleyld Park.
Residents living east of the Green Bridge in Glide, up river to the Narrows Wayside are now under a Level 2 ‘Be Set’ evacuation notice. Residents living on Lone Rock Road and Terrace Drive have also been downgraded to a Level 2 “Be Set” notice. Level 2 mean you must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
“The reduction in these areas does not mean that the danger is gone. Residents, if deciding to return, must continue to monitor official sources of information and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice if the situation changes,” Sgt. Brad O’Dell said in a statement. “Something residents should also be aware of is the current hazardous air quality in the area. Those with heart or lung health conditions, young children and those who are elderly should really take caution with the smoke.”
The Sheriff’s Office and Board of Commissioners is holding a private drop-in residential damage informational session Sunday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Glide High School. The meeting is only open to residents living in the areas below. The meeting will cover residential structural damage to property and resources available. The Sheriff’s Office compiled a list of residences that have been damaged in the fire.
- Moore Hill Lane
- Susan Creek Road
- Star Mtn. Lane
- Smith Springs Lane
- Evergreen Springs Lane
- Evergreen Lane
- Honey Creek Road
- Tioga Lane
- Rock Creek Road (and all side roads)
- North Umpqua Hwy from Rock Creek Rd to Steamboat
- Klahanie Lane
- Skyview Drive
- Lone Rock Road
- South Lone Rock Road
- Bar L Ranch Road (and all side roads)
- Terrace Drive
- Upper Terrace Lane
- Mystic Mountain Ln.
