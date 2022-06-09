Douglas County officer-involved shooting justified, grand jury says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – New details are emerging regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting near Myrtle Creek on May 25.

The Douglas County District Attorney and sheriff held a press conference Wednesday.

Prosecutors said officers responded to an early morning call initially for domestic violence on Weaver Road.

The suspect, 60-year-old Spencer Cassanova Heckathorne fled, then contacted a deputy by phone and said he was having a mental health crisis.

District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said, “Heckathorne said clearly, ‘I am not going to be taken alive.’ It was apparent to Deputy Vian that Heckathorne was extremely paranoid and afraid of police finding him.”

Shortly after 10 a.m., deputies and officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department found him near his home.

They say he rammed two police vehicles, then engaged with a deputy.

The deputy fired his weapon once, killing Heckathorne on scene.

On Tuesday a Douglas County jury found the use of deadly force was justified.

Sheriff Hanlin thanked the deputies for their crisis management skills and for handling the incident professionally.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can reach out anytime to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text 741741 anytime to be connected to a crisis counselor.