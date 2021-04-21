Downtown Medford business sees silver lining in RCC closing buildings

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 News broke the story Monday that Rogue Community College is leasing or selling some of its buildings in Downtown Medford.
The business community is reacting. Misoya Bistro is located in Vogel Plaza right in the heart of downtown Medford. The manager told NBC5 they’re sad to see fewer RCC students downtown, but there’s a silver lining.
By RCC leaving some of its buildings their hope is that it’ll bring other new businesses to the downtown area. It carries risk, but the manager, Kathy Hall, is hopeful the change will be positive for downtown businesses.
“I actually welcome it because that’ll bring more people downtown and help contribute to our business as well,” said Hall.
On the bright side, the restaurant said RCC leaving will help alleviate parking issues downtown.
Brad Hicks, the President, and CEO of the Medford-Jackson County Chamber of Commerce said this could be great for downtown Medford. New businesses could help spark economic activity in the area.
Click HERE for NBC5 News’ previous article on RCC leaving Downtown Medford.
