Downtown Medford seeing change in the business community

MEDFORD, Ore. —While the pandemic has taken a toll on the business community, the city of Medford is seeing some new business downtown.
“Most of them are still here and doing well, said Renatta Tellez with the Downtown Medford Association.
Since April, the Downtown Medford Association says its welcomed around 30 new businesses. Ranging from a new pilates studio to a cheerleading studio, to new coffee shops, restaurants. And more.
“It never really ends I think that’s the exciting part sometimes we feel sad about the circumstances, but we honestly haven’t had a single month where we didn’t have a new business,” said Tellez.
While some smaller businesses are just starting out, others are expanding to new locations.
“There’s a lot of momentum growth, and hope and we definitely have seen it with the new businesses and the old businesses moving around and growing in different spaces,” said Tellez.
One familiar face is also returning. The longest-standing brewery in Medford is now back serving the community. Bricktowne Brewing Company closed in late July because of a lack of staffing and supplies. Under new ownership, an official grand re-opening is Friday.
“I feel like we have a pretty good chance of doing a really good job here and keeping this brewery a place that people of Medford can count on for great food and drinks,” said Bricktowne General Manager, Nathan Hendrick’s.
Now operated by the owner of Jefferson Spirits, another downtown establishment, Bricktowne is working on offering a broader array of drinks and even cocktails in the future.
“We’re applying for some new licensing to kinda bring a fresh appeal to the place and get a wider demographic that would like to come in here,” said Hendricks.
The Downtown Medford Association says as a result of all the activity, the city is on a good path moving forward.
