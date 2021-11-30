Downtown Medford shop holds annual food drive

MEDFORD, Ore. – Many small businesses around town are participating in local food drives.

One of those businesses is Medford’s ‘Astral Comics and Games’ in Downtown Medford. Over the weekend, the downtown store held its annual Superhero Food Drive. It’s been a tradition for the owners for about 5 years. One of the co-owners tells us the boxes were full.

“There was a good chunk of donations actually. We get two relatively big-sized bins. We fill them both. We donate stuff, then try to match whatever gets put in there too. So it does actually fill out pretty well,” said

The co-owner said usually during their Superhero Food Drive they have cosplayers ready to take pictures with people who donate. This year due to the pandemic it didn’t happen. All donated food benefits access.

