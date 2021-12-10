Dozens of gifts, food donated to foster families throughout Josephine Co. Thursday

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Local non-profit, Our Foster Kids, is continuing its years-long tradition of uplifting foster children during the holiday season.

On Thursday, the group along with Santa, loaded up several cars with gifts, bikes, and food to drop off to foster families. It started at the First Interstate Bank branch on SE 6th street, before receiving an escort from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to the Department of Human Services to deliver the items.

Bea Ryan, executive director of Our Foster Kids, said one of the reasons this event is important to them, is because the kids have been going through something that’s out of their control.

“They only have one childhood, and it needs to be great,” Ryan told NBC5. “That’s what our community is making sure that we do, is give a wonderful Christmas to these kids.”

Management with First Interstate Bank presented the organization with a $5,000 check to help them continue their initiative.

Ryan said the organization is still collecting items like bikes, gift cards, and other gifts to for the rest of the month. For more information you can visit there website here: Our Foster Kids