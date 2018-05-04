Drag racing for a good cause

Medford, Ore. — Drag racers all the way from California and Washington are coming to Medford this weekend for a good cause.
A Grants Pass teenager named “Jacob” was diagnosed with a brain tumor at nine.
Now at 15, he’s been on chemo for more than a year.
Medford Drag Strip hopes to raise money for his family by holding a race in Jacob’s name.
The entry fee will be $200 dollars per car.
“I actually got to talk to his mom last night and he’s excited about this whole thing. So he’s really looking forward to it… That makes it even better,” Justin Goodlett said.
The race for jacob starts Saturday night at 8pm.
There’s also a car show Friday night for Jacob at Original Roadhouse Grill that starts at 7pm.