KERBY, Ore. – Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a roadside grass fire that may have been started by dragging chains.

IVFD firefighters, along with ODF and US Forest Service, all responded to the 2300 block of Redwood Highway in Kirby just before 6:00 pm on Thursday night.

When crews got there, bystanders were attempting to put out the roadside fire.

The fire was ultimately extinguished and is being investigated.

