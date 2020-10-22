Home
Drive-thru Halloween events accommodate pandemic

JACKSON CO., Or.- Some groups are transforming their usual fall traditions to make them more Covid-friendly.

Halloween usually consists of visiting neighbors, showing off your costume, and collecting candy. Thanks to some drive-through events next week, you can still do all of that this year, just from the safety of your car.

From high schools to churches, different organizations across the Rogue Valley are creating the opportunity to trick or treat and dress up.

Most events will have you drive through a designated area, collect a pre-packaged goodie bag, and view Halloween decorations from a distance.

Facilities like “Pioneer Village” retirement community need to be extra cautious with their residents. But that doesn’t mean they want to miss out.

Executive Director Dora Howard says they traditionally bring visitors in for a party., but now they plan to bring Halloween to the residents.

“We are going to trick or treat each residents apartment and then we are going to bring them out here so they can see the costumes and the people as they drive through,” said Howard.

Ashland High School is utilizing its theater department to provide a drive through Halloween zombie experience. Fine arts teacher Betsy Bishop says her students are thrilled to get the opportunity to perform in-person for the first time in months.

The Oregon Health Authority is encouraging everyone to choose low-risk Halloween plans, like staying at home with family or opting for online activities. It also encourages you to incorporate a face mask into your costume.

