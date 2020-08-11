Drug rehab vs. incarceration bill heads to Oregon voters

MEDFORD, Ore. – One of the questions you’ll see on your ballot this November is about decriminalizing drug possession. The measure would use drug treatment centers rather than incarceration for people who hold small amounts of drugs.
Supporters said the measure would help addicts get the resources they need to recover.
“I can tell you, just from my own personal experiences in long-term recovery and from so many other people I know in recovery, that punishing people for drug use is less effective than it is to offer them treatment and support,” said Devon Downeysmith, long-term recovering addict.
While other states are looking at similar policies supporters said, if passed, Oregon would be the first state to pivot towards rehabilitation as an alternative to incarceration.
However, not everyone is in support of Ballot Measure 44. The Measure 44 Explanatory Statement Committee said in part:
“Measure 44 sets up an independent body which is accountable to no one and does not
have an evidenced based plan. It has not done studies and the Measure does not provide for any
studies. It perpetuates and amplifies the problem of lack of coordinated cooperative planning
which is essential to success. HB 2355 is an example of how successful cooperative plans can
be. Drug Courts are another example where Law Enforcement, the Courts, Prosecutors, the
Defense bar and treatment providers cooperate to help people get clean and sober.”
