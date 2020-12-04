Home
D&S Harley Davidson set to reopen in temporary location

JACKSON COUNTY, ORE. — D&S Harley Davidson is set to reopen at a temporary location Friday, just months, after it burned to the ground in the Almeda Fire.

After searching, the owners found a location with enough space for a retail and service department.

The store will even feature some original pieces from it’s previous store, including signs and benches.

According to one of the owners, they hope to be in the temporary location for about 15 months. Their hope is to return to their original landmark location on Highway 99.

The store will be open at 1341 Center Drive in Medford, from 9 to 6p.m. Friday and 9 to 5p.m. on Saturday.

