Duck Derby races to raise money

Grants Pass, Ore.- Around 8,000 ducks took a swim down the Rogue River today as part of the Rotary Clubs’ 15th annual Duck Derby fundraiser.
Members of the community gathered together to cheer on their ducks in the hopes of winning a cash prize.
But even though the competition was fierce, participants say it’s also a great opportunity meet new people, or connect with old friends.
“Getting to know each other and say “hey i know you. i saw you at wherever” and you know it just keeps people connected,” said Jeanne Slauter. ” It’s a way to keep a good community.”
Proceeds from the race are split between 4-h for new livestock pens and a water park for Riverside Park in Grants Pass.
Applications for next year’s project are now being accepted on Rotary Clubs’ duck derby website here.