Dunsmuir honors longest running business owners as they retire

Posted by Jenna King January 12, 2023

DUNSMUIR, Calif, —The community of Dunsmuir is honoring two business owners this week for their decades of service.

Ron and Pat McCloud hold the honor of being the longest-running business in Dunsmuir.  Now after 47 years, Dunsmuir True Value Hardware Store is under new ownership. Nova Gress and her husband Jake already lived in Siskiyou County but moved to Dunsmuir to be closer to family.

When they heard the old-fashioned hardware store was for sale it was a perfect fit after the McClouds made the decision to retire.  The new owners describe it as a bittersweet moment for Ron and Pat.

The Dunsmuir Chamber of Commerce says when Ron was asked for some words of wisdom, he said “How do you sum up your life in a couple of words?”

“Ron and Pat have been kind of an anchor to the community, they’ve had this store for 47 years, and they have been really involved in helping the community and being there for anything going on in the community and anything they can do to help,” said Nova Gress.

The Dunsmuir Chamber is hosting a retirement party at the Pops Performing Arts & Cultural Center.

It’s happening this Saturday from 5-7.  Tickets are already sold out for the event.

Jenna King
