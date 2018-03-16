Home
Dutch Bros. donates proceeds to Officer Williams’ family

Ashland, Ore — Officer Malcus Williams was a beloved figure in the Ashland community and to memorialize him, two Ashland coffee stands are donating all of Friday’s proceeds to the Williams family.

Officer Williams was a frequent customer at the Dutch Bros. stands on Ashland Street and Highway 99.

To show their appreciation, employees are donating every dime from drinks and tips to the Williams family.

“They’ve been customers for many many years at our South Ashland location and this is just another opportunity to support them and involve the community in that so that they can feel the support,” said Alyssa Takemoto, regional manager for Dutch Bros.

Several other Jackson County locations also participated. Friday morning the stands had already raised well over 1000 dollars.

