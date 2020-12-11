Dutch Bros raises over $250k for local fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dutch Bros Coffee recently donated over $250,000 to victims of the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires.
Dutch Bros Jackson County and the Dutch Bros Foundation said $289,730 was given to the Phoenix-Talent Fire Relief Fund. $39,730 of those funds were raised in partnership with customers. The additional $250,000 was gifted by the Dutch Bros Foundation.
“The devastation of these fires hit us hard,” said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at the Dutch Bros Foundation. “We wanted to do more for our neighbors in Jackson County, and give back to the families that our Broistas serve at the window everyday.”
“We’re so grateful for all of the customers who came out and supported families in Jackson County,” said Ty Sullivan, owner of Dutch Bros Jackson County. “We’re honored to be a part of helping our community through these tough times.”