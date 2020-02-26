Eagle Point country store closing after 34 years

“Served that little community down there for a long, long time. It’s gonna be missed,” John Huey, Butte Falls resident, said.
“I grew up going to that store,” Cathy Kirkpatrick, Butte Falls resident.
The store had everything from gas to ice cream and fresh water.
“Get the propane, get the rental movies,” Kevin Newby, Butte Falls resident, said.
The store remained a constant for locals and others simply passing through.
“My dad would stop every Friday and get five little cup things of coke and five little cracker jacks,” Kirkpatrick said.
“It was just a handy place to stop when you wanted a pop or something like that or needed gas,” Huey said.
Owners Carl and Joyce Cicero are a bit camera shy, but told us they’re ready to retire and close their doors this Saturday. While it’s a bittersweet end to a 30 plus year legacy, they’re ready for their next chapter in life, even if their loyal customers aren’t ready to see the store go.
“Really going to miss the place. It is family. She knows everybody’s birthdays, sends out cards, anniversaries, babies, baby showers, Christmas cards to everybody,” Kirkpatrick said.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.