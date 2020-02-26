Home
Eagle Point country store closing after 34 years

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — For nearly 35 years, the Midway Country Store has treated customers like family. The store has been a popular stop between Eagle Point and Butte Falls, but now, it’s closing it’s doors.

“Served that little community down there for a long, long time. It’s gonna be missed,” John Huey, Butte Falls resident, said.

“I grew up going to that store,” Cathy Kirkpatrick, Butte Falls resident.

The store had everything from gas to ice cream and fresh water.

“Get the propane, get the rental movies,” Kevin Newby, Butte Falls resident, said.

The store remained a constant for locals and others simply passing through.

“My dad would stop every Friday and get five little cup things of coke and five little cracker jacks,” Kirkpatrick said.

“It was just a handy place to stop when you wanted a pop or something like that or needed gas,” Huey said.

Owners Carl and Joyce Cicero are a bit camera shy, but told us they’re ready to retire and close their doors this Saturday. While it’s a bittersweet end to a 30 plus year legacy, they’re ready for their next chapter in life, even if their loyal customers aren’t ready to see the store go.

“Really going to miss the place. It is family. She knows everybody’s birthdays, sends out cards, anniversaries, babies, baby showers, Christmas cards to everybody,” Kirkpatrick said.

