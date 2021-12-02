Eagle Point Golf Course set to build an additional 14 chalets on its property

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Eagle Point Golf Course is looking to expand, after the City of Eagle Point approved plans to build new chalets.

The course already has 12 chalets up and running, but it plans on building an additional 14 on the property.

Bill Rowland, the Chief Development Officer for the project, says each chalet is designed to bring comfort to its guests, with each suite being furnished and decorated differently.

He says the expansion is needed due to the popularity of the luxury chalets.

“From May to October, it was hard to book a night and it was 54% tourism… with people visiting the area,” said Rowland.

Rowland says construction is set to begin in January.

He says the new chalets are expected to be complete sometime in July next year.