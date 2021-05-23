Eagle Point Grange hosts Vintage Fair to fund raise grange restoration

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Volunteers at the Eagle Point Grange are hoping to restore the old building.
They hosted a vintage fair outside of it today to fundraise for their project.
Volunteer Donna Boutwell says the historic building has been in Eagle Point since 1929.
She says the entire exterior of the building needs to be repaired.
She says it’ll cost around $50,000 if they re-panel, re-paint and add new doors and windows.
Boutwell hopes the community will use the building more often if its renovated.
“The community can use the grange building for weddings, receptions, celebrations, and families can come to enjoy our historical building for family events,” she said.
Boutwell says nearly 40 vendors were at the fair.
Food trucks and live music were also there.
If you’re interested in donating, visit the Eagle Point Grange facebook page.
