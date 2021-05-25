Home
Eagle Point H.S graduation ceremony announced

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —Eagle Point High School announced Monday, that graduation has been moved to Saturday, June 12th.

There will be two ceremonies.

One at 10 am, then again at 12:30 pm.

The high school says more information will be coming out soon!

