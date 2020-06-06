Eagle Point High School seniors graduate in groups of 7

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Eagle Point High School seniors graduated in groups today.
The class of 2020 graduation started at 9 a.m. and ended at 5.
Seniors were allowed to choose the time slot they wanted to graduate in by signing up in advance.
This allowed the seniors to choose who to graduate with, in groups of 7.
The EPHS senior advisor says 236 students graduated this year.
“We don’t have to go to school anymore! It feels good, but I definitely hate the way that school ended. I don’t like how we had a graduation like this, but at least we got to walk across the stage,” said graduates Alyssa Sherman and Kaytlyn Lennon.
The event is being followed up with a ‘reverse’ parade, which will have graduates standing on the sidewalk as the community drives past them.
