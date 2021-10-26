Eagle Point home invasion robbery suspect arrested attempting to board Eagle Point school bus

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police say the missing suspect from Thursday night’s home invasion robbery assault at an Eagle Point illegal marijuana processing facility has been arrested a half mile from the crime scene.
According to police, the suspect, 58 year-old Funan Wu of Sacramento, California was spotted at a bus stop on HWY 140 near Salt Creek Road attempting to board a school bus.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Police troopers responded and detained the suspect without incident. Wu is facing a number of charges including multiple counts of assault and robbery.
Police say the suspect hid out for four days and may have found shelter in the local area. Police say if your property in the Lake Creek area has been disturbed call dispatch at (541) 776-7206.
