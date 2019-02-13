Eagle Point National Cemetery to expand

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Eagle Point National Cemetery serves more than 55,000 veterans and their families. Now, thanks to some newly purchased land, it will be able to serve thousands more.
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday that it will be adding nine acres to the cemetery’s current 43.
The VA says the expansion will ensure families will have access well into the future to the VA burial benefits they have earned through service to our nation.
“We’re really pleased and excited that we can continue to be a part of this community for decades to come,” said Director of Eagle Point National Cemetery Andrew Matthews.
The expansion will provide for at least 11,000 more gravesites, and operate the cemetery for approximately 40 more years.