Eagle Point Police launching new vehicles & design

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —The Eagle Point Police Department is launching its new design for police cars next week.

Over the last 10 months, the department has bought three new Chevrolet Silverado police vehicles and updated its graphics.

Within the next few weeks, two Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles will also be placed in service for patrol use.

The change comes after assessing the status of the current patrol fleet and determining several vehicles were well past their safe service life.

The vehicles were purchased through ARPA funds.

At night, the font for the vehicles is reflective and will provide a clearer identification of the emergency vehicles.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.