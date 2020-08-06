Home
Eagle Point using summer school safety to prepare for next school year

Eagle Point, Ore — Summer school is actually in session right now in Eagle Point.

It’s giving teachers and staff a preview of what the regular school year might look like.

When most schools were shutting down, Eagle Point School District 9 expanded the services they offered during the summer.

That means cleaning classrooms every day, whether or not anyone was in them and having students and staff wear masks.

School officials say the summer classes have been successful in safely bridging the learning gap after in-school classes were canceled in spring.

“We wanted to make things as normal as possible, typically in the summer situation we do have a smaller group, we are also not having the whole building full so we’re able to drill down and really help the students that are able to come to the summer school,” said Joni Parsons with Eagle Point School District 9.

Eagle Point’s Superintendent will make an announcement tomorrow Friday on plans for for how it will begin the new school year this fall.

