Eagle Point woman crowned Miss NPRA

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — An Eagle Point woman was recently crowned Miss Northwest Professional Rodeo Association, also known as Miss NPRA.

Zoe Brooks, the new Miss NPRA, says that over 200 people showed up at the Padgham Pavilion at the Jackson County Expo for her coronation Saturday night.

She said an auction was held to raise money for the Miss NPRA program.

Brooks said it’s an ambassador position for the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association, which represents the sport of rodeo as well as the agricultural industry.

“It’s nice to go around and represent where I come from, but basically, as miss NPRA you’re just going around and telling people about the sport of rodeo, what the western heritage represents and why we do what we do,” said Brooks.

Brooks said that money raised at the coronation will go towards her food and travel expenses as well as tack for her horses.

Any money that is left over will go towards the next Miss NPRA.

