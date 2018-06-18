Early morning fire destroys storage shed

CENTRAL POINT, ORE. — A Central Point storage shed is a complete loss after an early morning fire.
Calls about the fire came in just after 2 am Monday near Corey and Foothills Road.
Firefighters from both Jackson County Fire District 3 and Medford Fire were there, working to put out the flames.
The shed had a number of items and appeared to be a complete loss.
No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.
with wildfire season in full force…. firefighters say were concerned the fire could have easily spread.