East Evans Creek Fire 38% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews are reportedly making good progress fighting the East Evans Creek Fire north of Gold Hill.
The fire was first reported on the afternoon of August 2 as a structure fire along East Evans Creek Road that spread to five acres in size. It quickly grew to 155 acres as the Oregon Department of Forestry conducted an extensive air attack in steep terrain.
By August 6, crews reported continuing consistent progress fighting the fire, with containment at 38%.
More than 250 personnel are working on the fire, according to ODF.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.