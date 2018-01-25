East Medford bakery target of repeat burglary

Medford, Ore. — Great Harvest Bread Company was broken into sometime late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Co-owner Lisa Allen said a brick was thrown through one of the store windows. She said it is the same way their store was broken into about a year ago.
Allen said one of her employees came in at 3 a.m. Thursday and realized the bakery had been rummaged through. She immediately called Medford Police.
The thieves were able to break into a safe, stealing about $1,500 in cash, as well as employee tips.
Allen says managing the business was hard enough, but waking up to this was heartbreaking.
“I had to clean up after them, see what kind of damage they’ve done. It was just so sad. Then it just made me angry, but mostly I’m just bummed out,” Allen said. “It’s so senseless. We do what we can to protect ourselves, but they just manage to override everything.”
The last time the bakery was burglarized, Allen said the thieves damaged the building in a similar fashion but were unable to get into the safe. She said it makes her wonder if it was the same people coming back to get the money they were unable to steal last time.
Despite the repeated theft, Allen said they do not have any plans to close up shop or move location. The bakery was open Thursday after a short delay.
Allen said Medford Police are investigating the situation.