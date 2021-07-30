East Medford homeowner confronts burglar during 2nd floor break-in

MEDFORD, Ore. —A scary wakeup for an east Medford couple Thursday morning. They caught a burglar trying to get into their home. It happened around 3:30 am.
Police declined to say which street it was on but said it was near the Rogue Valley Manor.
The retired couple woke up to loud noise. They looked outside and saw a man on their roof.
Police say the resident grabbed a handgun and confronted the suspect with it. He held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.
40-year-old Phillip DeLacruz was arrested for attempted burglary in the first degree, and trespass.
“Kudos to this homeowner who was calm cool and collected he was awoken from his sleep and knew exactly what to do and acted appropriately,” said Lieutenant Mike Budreau.
The investigation revealed the suspect accessed the secure backyard, and obtained the residents’ ladder, to get on the roof, where he tried to open a window.
Lieutenant Bureau says MPD believes the suspect chose that home because no lights were on. He recommends people make it look like you’re home, even when you’re not.
