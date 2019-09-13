East Medford hosts their first community yard sale

MEDFORD, Ore — East Medford is holding it’s first ever community yard sale this Sept. 14 – 15.
It includes over 65 houses, according to their Facebook page. It is a two day only event on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Neighbors say there will be a wide range of items from auto parts and tools to clothes and toys.
“Yard saling here in Medford, they’re pretty productive,” Kathryn Torzilli, participant, said.
There is a Facebook page that gives all the locations of the individual houses participating. It’s ‘East Medford First Community Yard Sale.’
“And I love the idea of getting to meet more of our neighbors,” Torzilli said.
They say they hope this will continue and become an annual event.
