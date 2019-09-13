Home
East Medford hosts their first community yard sale

East Medford hosts their first community yard sale

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore — East Medford is holding it’s first ever community yard sale this Sept. 14 – 15.

It includes over 65 houses, according to their Facebook page. It is a two day only event on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Neighbors say there will be a wide range of items from auto parts and tools to clothes and toys.

“Yard saling here in Medford, they’re pretty productive,” Kathryn Torzilli, participant, said.

There is a Facebook page that gives all the locations of the individual houses participating. It’s ‘East Medford First Community Yard Sale.’

“And I love the idea of getting to meet more of our neighbors,” Torzilli said.

They say they hope this will continue and become an annual event.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »