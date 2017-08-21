Eclipse traffic lighter than previously expected

A lot of people are expected to make their way to Central Oregon where the total eclipse will be in view.
But if you’ve been on the roads this weekend… you may have noticed that traffic is lighter than expected.
According to Oregon State Police, traffic on I-5 and Highway 62 hasn’t been too chaotic. OSP says Eastern Oregon has faced a few traffic issues, but for Jackson County – the roads continue to flow.
“We are not seeing any increased traffic because of the eclipse,” said Sgt. Jeff Proulx, Oregon State Police. “It seems to be very normal as far as traffic flow. We are not having any accidents and people are able to get around the county quite easily.”
OSP expects there will be traffic as people leave Oregon after the eclipse, especially on Tuesday. However, Oregon Department of Transportation and OSP are prepared and ready for what, if anything, might occur.