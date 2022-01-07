Economists predict employment rate will get back to pre-pandemic level towards the end of 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – In March, we’ll be entering our 3rd year of this pandemic. While COVID-19 is still very much here, a regional economist said our economy is slowly going back to normal.

COVID-19 has hit everyone to varying degrees, but experts said there’s no doubt it’s affected Southern Oregon’s economy.

“A lot of industries and businesses got hit pretty hard by the pandemic,” said Guy Tauer, Regional Economist for Oregon Employment Department.

As we approach the 3rd year of this pandemic Tauer said there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“The latest forecasts from the Office of Economic Analysis Projects, that employment will get back to pre-pandemic level, about the end of 2022,” said Tauer.

Tauer said while Rogue Valley industries like hospitality, education, and manufacturing are still seeing a decline in employment, other sectors are seeing the opposite. Industries such as social assistance and business services have seen an increase in employment locally.

“We’ve gained back quite a few of those jobs, we’re well on our way to regaining back to that pre-pandemic level of employment,” said Tauer.

Tauer said when Southern Oregon gets back to some sort of normalcy the economy will likely follow. There are still hundreds of job openings across Southern Oregon from Coos County, all the way to Klamath. If you’re looking for a job head over to oregon.gov\employ.