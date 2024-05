MEDFORD, Ore.- EdenVale Winery held a Music & Mimosas Brunch on Mother’s Day.

The brunch was hosted in EdenVale’s Outdoor Tasting Room from 11:30- 1:30 pm. Folks got to enjoy their meal accompanied by live music from Sarah Dion Brooks. The winery says this event kicks off its summer series with live music every Sunday through August 25th. You can see the live music lineup at edenvalewines.com.

