Educator and Public Health team up for “Get to Green” ad campaign

Jackson County, Ore — Jackson County, educators are teaming up with public health and working to get students back in the classroom.
Educators and Jackson County Public Health officials are working together to combat Coronavirus.
“Wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and limit gathering.”
The public ad campaign, called ‘Get To Green’ highlights the need for everyone to do their part to stop the spread of Covid-19.
“The state of Oregon has put out metrics that are essentially red, yellow and green, right now we are in the red, collectively as a community we need to come together and do the pieces it takes to
Get To Green, which means lowering our Covid-19 positivity rates,” said Medford Superintendent Dr. Bret Champion.
Public health officials say we’re trending in the wrong direction, and that may lead to limiting in person learning even more.
“We need to see the case rate at 50 cases, or less, in a two week period, last week we were at 300 cases per 100 thousand population so we are way above being close to that metric” said Tanya Phillips with Jackson County Public Health.
So what does it take?
“All the places that you go, it’s absolutely imperative that we’re practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, washing our hands, all of those things so we can help our region be healthy and bring kids back to school,” said Joni Parsons with the Eagle Point School District.
Without taking these steps, educators say our children are at risk for more virtual learning.
They all agree, in-person learning is best. Not only for kids education, but also for their mental health.
“Getting our students back into school is better for our students, it’s better for our teachers and it’s better for our community,” said Dr. Champion.
“They want to stay, they want to learn, they want to see their friends, they want the stability that school provides,” said Parsons.
It’s only possible if everyone joins the campaign To Get To Green.
For more information you can visit the Jackson County Public Health information page at www.JacksonCounty.org/covid-19
