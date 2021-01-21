Educators now eligible for JaCo Vaccination Clinic

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson Co. is putting the finishing touches on its first drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic beginning tomorrow 9 am-4:30 pm. The county said it’s now opening up to educators because fewer people are registering than previously thought.
The 3-day COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic begins Thursday morning and ends Saturday afternoon. With help from Asante, Providence, and the Oregon National Guard, the clinic has enough vaccines to get educators and childcare providers vaccinated.
“This is gonna be a massive site. The goal is for us to vaccinate 2,000 people a day over the next few days,” said Steven Bomar, the Oregon National Guard.
People who pre-registered will enter through Gate 2 of the Expo where they’ll be siphoned off into various lines. Organizers said there’ll be multiple screenings to make sure paperwork is filled out.
Participates also have to answer several questions to confirm you don’t have COVID-19.
“One of our ultimate goals in the face of this pandemic is to get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can and ensure it is as safe as possible,” said Tanya Phillips, Jackson Co. Public Health.
How long the process takes, will depend on whether people have their paperwork complete, or how many people are there at a given time.
“Timing is everything. We’ll make sure we have really tight counts so no dose goes wasted,” said Holly Nickerson, Asante.
Timing is also important because the vaccine being used, from Pfizer, has specific instructions regarding temperature.
“We have refrigerators on site, we have backup refrigerators on site, we have generators for the backup refrigerators on-site to make sure that vaccine is safe,” said Nickerson.
Like Josephine County, Jackson County officials said educators can now take part in this event. A little over 1,000 people have already registered, but the county told NBC5 it has 6,000 doses available.
“Less than 10 days ago we had the idea of this large-scale event. I’m so grateful for the community partnerships. Providence stepping in and supporting us with more vaccines so we can expand our capabilities,” said Nickerson.
Part of the parking lot will be set up for people to wait for 15 minutes after they get their vaccine ensuring they don’t have an allergic reaction.
This clinic is only for people in Phase 1A, educators, and childcare providers. People 65 and older are not eligible for this event.
