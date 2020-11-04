Election night watch parties shift in the era of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Due to COVID-19, election night is looking different locally this year.
But tonight, both Jackson County republicans and democrats are hosting parties.
Jackson County republicans are hosting their watch party at their usual location, the Rogue Valley Country Club.
It starts at 8 p.m.
The party declined an interview in advance of the event.
Jackson County democrats are hosting a virtual zoom party, that also begins at 8 p.m.
“We don’t want to take any unnecessary risks, especially since things are spiking. We’ve pretty much been sticking to doing things virtually throughout the entire campaign,” said Chair for the Jackson County Democratic Party, Tonia Moro.
Moro says the virtual event does require registration and will conclude by 9 p.m.
