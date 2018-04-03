Electric bikes could be allowed on some rural trails

SALEM, Ore. – Should electric bicycles be allowed on some Oregon trails? That’s the question the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is asking the community.
The agency is proposing a rule change which would allow e-bikes on some OPRD roads and trails that are 8 feet or wider, and along some areas of the ocean shore.
Under Oregon law e-bikes are required to travel under 20 miles-per-hour. Any faster, and they are no longer defined as e-bikes.
If you want to weigh in on the proposed change, comments can be submitted online at www.oregon.gov/OPRD/RULES/pages/index.aspx; in writing to OPRD, attn. Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem; via email to [email protected]