Elevated bacteria levels reported at Wagner Creek in Talent

Posted by Lauren Pretto August 2, 2024

TALENT, Ore.- The Natural Resources Department of the Rogue Valley Council of Governments reporting elevated bacteria levels in Talent.

Wagner Creek at West Valley View Road is exceeding state bacteria standards for contact recreation.

This means folks are asked to use caution when in contact with the waterway and to especially avoid ingestion.

The high level of bacteria can be caused by a number of factors including pet or livestock waste, leaking septic systems or illegal dumping from portable toilets.

Folks are advised to pick up after their pets, keep waste material away from creeks and storm drains and to put toddlers in swim diapers.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content