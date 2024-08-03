Elevated bacteria levels reported at Wagner Creek in Talent

TALENT, Ore.- The Natural Resources Department of the Rogue Valley Council of Governments reporting elevated bacteria levels in Talent.

Wagner Creek at West Valley View Road is exceeding state bacteria standards for contact recreation.

This means folks are asked to use caution when in contact with the waterway and to especially avoid ingestion.

The high level of bacteria can be caused by a number of factors including pet or livestock waste, leaking septic systems or illegal dumping from portable toilets.

Folks are advised to pick up after their pets, keep waste material away from creeks and storm drains and to put toddlers in swim diapers.

