Ella Redkey Pool in Klamath Falls may see some upgrades in the near-future

The city hopes to install a recreation plaza, a new water slide, and renovate the locker rooms.
The City of Klamath Falls says an open house is being held at the pool this Friday, October 22nd, to launch a new 2-year capital campaign. The community is invited to enjoy light refreshments and look at model designs of the three major facility enhancements from 4 to 6 p.m.
“It’s a gem to our community and it’s definitely one of the only outdoor geothermally heated pools [so it’s open year-round] in the United States, which is a huge asset to us,” said Public Information Officer, Kristina Mainwaring.
If you’re interested in learning more about the pool and campaign, visit ellaredkey.com.
If you would like to donate to the campaign, you can call 541-273-1477 or contact the city’s Community Outreach Supervisor, Brielle George, at [email protected]
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.