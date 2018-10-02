Emergency drill scheduled at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – If you see increased emergency activity at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center Wednesday evening, there’s likely no need to panic.
An emergency drill is scheduled to play out at the hospital on October 3 from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. People in and around the area, as well as scanner listeners, may see more intense activity using ambulances and live actors with mock injuries.
“While every effort will be made to publicize the event as an exercise, there may be some who react by initiating 911 or contacting media,” Asante representatives wrote. “We will have signs and staff posted throughout the campus and facility advising of the exercise, as well as initiate radio and phone communication with, ‘This is a drill.’”