Emergency Landing causing cancellations, delays and diversion at Medford Airport – no one hurt

Medford, Ore — Scary moments in the air and on the runway locally as a landing gear malfunction closed down the Medford Airport for several hours.
A small plane with a couple people on board had to make a ‘gear up’ or belly landing after a malfunction with the landing gear.
No one was hurt.
“I was in line and they called in on the intercom that the plane got canceled, a small Cessna ended up crashing on the runway,” said Jacob Roggema.
Roggema was supposed to be on one of two flights that were diverted to Eugene because of the emergency landing.
“I was supposed to go to Seattle and that’s one of the flights that got canceled, but there’s a direct flight going to LA so I got put on that one,” said Roggema.
Roggema is heading to Costa Rica to volunteer, he got lucky with his new flight, but others weren’t so fortunate.
“I know a lady in front of me had to get her flight pushed to tomorrow and that really messed up her schedule,” he said.
Jacob’s an experienced traveler, he’s used to the delays
“flying around the holidays is already not really fun.”
He’s just glad to hear no one was hurt.
The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the crash. Normal operations at the airport have resumed.
